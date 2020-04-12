MONTREAL -- The global COVID-19 pandemic began in January with China, Italy, Iran and Korea being hit hardest first. The entire world was soon engulfed in the pandemic that forced the shutdown of institutions, businesses, schools and most of society within months.

Here are some major milestones in the province of Quebec:

February 27 – First Quebec Case

While Canada’s first presumed case of coronavirus was noted Jan. 29 after a man returned to Toronto from Wuhan, China, Quebec’s first presumed COVID-19 case is reported almost a month later when a Montreal-area woman returned to the province from Iran with symptoms.

March 2 – Quarantine units set up

The Jewish General Hospital announces it is one of two designated COVID-19 response hospitals in Montreal.

March 5 – More cases confirmed

A Mont-Laurier man in the Laurentians returns from a trip to India and is treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Hours later, provincial health authorities confirm a third case. The province notes that 20 people are under investigation and 242 have been cleared.

March 9 – Screening clinics open

After a fourth case is confirmed, Quebec opens three screening clinics in the province.

The English Montreal School Board begins asking students who travelled to countries including Italy over March break to stay home and call Info-Sante before returning to school.

The STM increases cleaning protocols on its buses and metros.

March 10 – Flight cancellations begin, COVID-19 enters public transit

Air Canada cancels flights between Canada and Italy, and Quebec now has seven confirmed cases, all people who had travelled outside of Canada.

Montreal’s public-health officials confirm that a person with COVID-19 had taken public transit before testing positive.

March 11 – COVID-19 is a pandemic

The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, Quebec numbers hit double digits, and Quebec minister of Health Danielle McCann advises Quebecers to avoid taking cruises. World Figure Skating Championships is cancelled. NBA season is suspended.

March 12 – Large events cancelled, seasons suspended, schools close, isolation grows

Quebec Premier Francois Legault asks all who travelled abroad to self-isolate for two weeks, and organizers of indoor events attracting more than 250 people to cancel them unless they are considered essential.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau self-isolates after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive after returning from the U.K.

The NHL joins other sports leagues and postpones its season, and Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is postponed.

College International Marie de France in Cote-des-Nieges is the first school to close classes after a student is suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

March 13 – Shutdown begins

Quebec closes daycares, public schools, CEGEPs and universities for 14 days, and a new toll-free COVID-19 specific number is set up: 877-644-4545.

More flights are cancelled; cruise season put on hold; VIA Rail cancels Montreal-Halifax and Toronto-Vancouver routes; and officials start asking Canadians to limit non-essential travel.

March 14 – Public health emergency declared, seniors asked to stay home

Legault asks Quebecers over 70 to stay home to prevent spread, and hospital and seniors’ residences close to visitors, as he declares the coronavirus a public health emergency.

First child tests positive for COVID-19.

March 15 – “It’s time to act.”

Legault closes bars, sugar shacks, pools and other public gathering places, while restaurants are asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

“It’s not time to panic,” said Quebec Public Health head Horacio Arruda. “It’s time to act.”

March 16 – Borders closed

Trudeau closes the border to all but the U,S. International flights restricted to four airports, including Montreal’s.

Quebec confirmed cases hit 50.

March 17 – Rise in racism towards Asian-Montrealers

The Koran consulate in Montreal urges Montrealers of Korean heritage to be cautious after a Korean man was stabbed, and many Asian Montrealers commented on a rise in racist taunts and tension.

March 18 – First COVID-19-related death recorded

Mariette Tremblay, an 82-year-old woman in the Lanaudiere region dies due to coronavirus, as confirmed cases hit 94.

Quebec City opens the first drive-thru screening clinic for COVID-19 at the Chauveau Hospital. The first drive-thru clinic in Montreal opened four days later at the Place des Festivals and was the first that did not require an appointment. Thousands were tested within days of it opening.

Border closes to non-essential travel, and aid packages begin for businesses attempting to weather the crisis.

March 19 – Quebec cases pass 100

The number of COVID-19 cases hits 121, and Legault asks Quebecers to stay in their regions.

Funeral services are postponed and moved online.

March 20 – Woman arrested for leaving isolation

A woman in Quebec City was arrested for leaving her home after testing positive for COVID-19. She was not charged, but more enforcement of COVID-19 protocols would occur.

March 21 – Gatherings banned, new deaths

Quebec Premier Legault announces that all indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned.

Four more deaths are recorded for a total of five with only one death not occurring in the Eva seniors’ residence in Lavaltrie.

The number of cases is at 181.

An Air Canada plane brings back 433 people who were stranded in Morocco.

March 22 – No more dining out

Dining rooms at restaurants are ordered closed, as well as salons and beauty parlours. Shopping malls are also closed, but pharmacies and grocery stores with exterior entrances are allowed to remain open.

Place-des-Festivals drive-thru screening clinic opens.

Singer Martha Wainwright teams up with Pop Montreal for a sing-along to Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne” from her balcony.

March 24 – Quebec cases pass 1,000

Legault announces that the number of COVID-19 cases is at 1,013 with 439 in Montreal.

March 25 – First death in Montreal

The City of Montreal records its first death due to COVID-19 as cases in the metropolis rise to 603. It is the second death recorded that day with the total number of Quebec COVID-19 cases reaching 1,339.

The federal government is ordering all people returning to Canada from outside the country to isolate.

March 27 – Montreal declares state of emergency

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante declares a state of emergency to help the city’s homeless population, who are having a harder time finding space in the city’s shelters.

Ten deaths are recorded in one day bringing the total to 28.

March 28 – Checkpoints installed

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guibault announces police would man checkpoints throughout the province to stop the virus from spreading.

March 29 – No fatalities

Though the numbers continue to rise with confirmed cases at 2,840, there are no fatalities to report and the percentage of new cases has gone down.

The Tosh Jewish community in Boisbriand asks for help enforcing a quarantine on its 4,000 members.

March 31 – Montreal is the hot spot

Montreal’s 1,991 cases make up nearly a quarter of the country’s cases (8,505).

The city sets up more outdoor day shelters for homeless people.

Police break up small gathering at the residence of Montreal opposition leader Lionel Perez, who was celebrating his daughter’s engagement.

April 1 – Gatherings continue alarming leaders

The premier and mayor of Montreal note that people continue to gather in parks with the weather improving. Quebec now has 4,611 confirmed cases and the death toll is at 31.

April 2 – Crackdown of gatherings

With more people taking advantage of the warm weather to head outdoors in groups, Legault orders the police to begin cracking down.

Police begin handing out tickets that range from $1,000 to $6,000 for those not following physical distancing guidelines.

Jacques-Cartier Bridge lit up in rainbow colours as a beacon of hope.

April 3 – Huge jump in the numbers

The number of deaths rises to 61, an increase of 27. It is the highest one-day increase, The province now has over 6,100 cases, and its first death of a person under 40. Quebec Head of Public Health Horacio Arruda says the man was significantly overweight.

Just For Laughs, JazzFest, FrancoFolies and others cancel summer events.

April 6 – Deaths from COVID-19 pass 100

Premier Legault says there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” though the confirmed death total rises to 121.

Legault announces $100 million for small businesses to train employees to work remotely.

April 8 – Quebec passes 10,000 cases

In his daily briefing, Legault confirms that there are 10,031 positive cases of COVID-19 in the province. The number of deaths is now at 175.

A security guard is hit by a car driven by a customer originally thought to be irate at the one-person-per-car rule at the Walmart in Sherbrooke. Later security camera footage conflicts with the initial reporting.

April 10 – Troubling reports from seniors’ homes

Quebec announces it will test all long-term care facility staff and that the health network will redeploy hundreds of doctors and nurses from hospitals to seniors’ residences to deal with the major amount of outbreaks.

The global death toll is now over 100,000.

April 11 – 31 deaths reported in one care facility

Premier Legault announces that 31 seniors have died at the Maison Herron long-term care facility in Dorval. He is opening a police and public-health investigation.

April 12 - Cases pass 300, coroner investigating Herron deaths

The Quebec Coroner's office is investigating the 31 deaths at the Maison Herron long-term care facility in Dorval.

There are 328 people who have died of COVID-19, and the number of cases is close to 13,000.