MONTREAL -- COVID-19 has claimed the first life of a healthcare worker in Quebec.

According to media reports, Huy Hao Dao, a Monteregie physician died of the virus.

In a statement, the Canadian Medical Association confirmed the death.

“The medical community is mourning the loss of one our own, while also acknowledging all those who have passed away across the country and around the world,” said CMA President Sandy Buchman. “It reminds us that the virus is a serious one and that we cannot underestimate the importance of public health measures.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Montreal director of public health Mylene Drouin all declined to comment on the death, citing privacy concerns.

Radio-Canada reported that Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda said Dao wasn't working in a healthcare setting and no investigation into the death will be launched.