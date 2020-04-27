MONTREAL -- Quebec will begin reopening its elementary schools and daycares on May 11, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Monday, but only if the state of COVID-19 in the province's hospitals continues to remain stable.

Schools and daycares outside the Montreal region will open on May 11; elementary schools in the Montreal region will follow suit eight days later, opening on May 19.

Class sizes will be limited to 15 students in order to make it easier to respect social distancing directives in schools, Legault said.

Daycare workers will be asked to wear masks when those institutions reopen, the premier added.

High schools, CEGEPS and universities in the province will not reopen until September, Legault said, noting that older students use public transit more frequently and could contribute to overcrowding on buses and metros.

Legault reiterated that parents can choose whether or not to send their children back to schools when they are open.

Children with health problems, or whose parents have health problems, should stay home, Legault said.

The province will elaborate on its plan to re-open schools at a press conference in Quebec City at 3:30 p.m. *CTVNewsMontreal.ca will carry that press conference live.*

Quebec is expected to announce its plans to re-start its economy at a press conference on Tuesday.

There are now 1,599 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 24,982.

That’s up 84 from the 1,515 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 875 from the 24,107 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,541 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up 23 from the 1,518 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 210 are in intensive care, down five from the 215 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,830 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 5,517, up 175 from the 5,342 recoveries reported a day earlier.

