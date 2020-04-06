MONTREAL -- There are now 121 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases in Quebec has hit 8,580, health authorities announced Monday.

That's an increase of 27 from the 94 deaths and up 636 from the 7,944 cases reported across the province 24 hours earlier.

There are 533 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospital as of Monday afternoon, health authorities reported, up only eight from Sunday; 164 of them are in intensive care, an increase of just 10 from the day before.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he was encouraged by the relatively few new hospitalizations, which he said may indicate a "light at the end of the tunnel."

But he warned that April could be the most difficult month of the pandemic in Quebec and urged Quebecers to not let up in their efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Health officials also reported that 611 Quebecers who had contracted COVID-19 have now recovered.

Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province's national director of public health, are providing Quebec's daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

Legault reiterated the urgent need for Quebecers everywhere to follow the province's public health orders, especially in terms of respecting physical distancing directives.

Quebec provincial police and Montreal police reported earlier Monday that they have already given out hundreds of tickets to people not respecting public physical distancing orders.

At the province's daily briefing Sunday, Legault announced he was extending the closing of all non-essential businesses and services in Quebec from April 13 to May 4.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.