MONTREAL -- The distribution of masks and protective visors is in full swing in the Montreal North sector, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

According to a news release published on Saturday evening by the Montreal North borough, more than 20,000 masks will be distributed in the coming days.

“At the moment, several organizations and companies are getting their hands dirty and we now expect that, thanks to this effort, about 20,800 masks and 500 protective visors will be distributed in the coming days,” said Montreal North Mayor Christine Black.

Also according to the news release, the masks that are being distributed (7,700 for single use and 13,100 reusable) were purchased by the Montreal North borough (17,700), the office of MNA Paule Robitaille (2,100) and some private donations (1,000).

The Borough and its partners also plan to distribute 500 protective visors to community organizations and borough staff who work directly with residents.

The company Outils Clortech manufactures these visors in Montreal North.

As of May 2, the number of cases of COVID-19 confirmed amounted to 14,599 in the metropolitan area and 1,312 deaths. In the Nord-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal CIUSSS, there have been 3,696 cases and 309 deaths reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2020.