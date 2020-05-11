The American Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of its 2019-20 season and the playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The American Hockey League has concluded that the resumption and conclusion of the 2019-2020 season is not achievable under current conditions" the league said in a statement Monday. "The attention of the League is now turned to the preparation of the 2020-21 season."

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in managing the challenges of the past two months," the league added.

The AHL standings - based on percentage of points - and its statistics as of March 12 are considered official and will be used to determine the honours of the league for the 2019-2020 season.

