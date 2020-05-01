MONTREAL -- A cell tower in Laval was on fire early Friday morning.

The Laval fire department received a call about a 28-metre metal cell tower behind the Plaza Laval Élysée in the Chomedey neighbourhood around 2:15 a.m. and were on scene until about 3 a.m. to establish a perimeter around the scene.

“There is major damage on telecommunications equipment on the tower,” the Laval fire department told CTV News Friday morning, saying that the tower was a 5G.

⚠️ 02:13// Feu à une tour de télécommunications de type 5G dans le secteur de Chomedey. Les dégâts sont évalués à un minimum d’un million de dollars (1 M$).



L’enquête incendie a été confié au Service de police de Laval en raison d’éléments suspects trouvés sur place. pic.twitter.com/b2s6eaJXla — APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 1, 2020

The tower belongs to Rogers Communications, who said on Friday afternoon that the tower is actually a 3G/4G.

“The safety of our teams, customers and communities is of the utmost importance to us and we are thankful no one was hurt," a Rogers spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News. "We are working with local authorities as they investigate.”

Families from five surrounding residences had to be relocated due to their proximity to the tower, and the investigation has been turned over to the Laval police as the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"Police were patrolling the area when they noticed smoke in the tower," said Stéphanie Beshara, the spokesperson for the Laval police. "Neighbouring residents were evacuated because we feared that the tower would collapse."

Cellphone towers have long been the subject of conspiracy theories, as some believe the technology has adverse effects on health. At the beginning of April, several towers in Europe were destroyed as theories began to emerge that 5G cellphone technology – the newest generation of networking – is somehow linked to the COVID-19 virus.

Specifically, there are claims that the virus can communicate through radio waves, “targeting” victims; that it is responsible for the virus’ symptoms; and that it can affect the immune system. Conspiracy theorists support these ideas by pointing out that Africa, a continent with little-to-no 5G towers, has very few cases of the COVID-19 virus so far.

Several of the towers that have been vandalized are really just 3G and 4G networks, telecommunications companies have said.

The World Health Organization said back in February that “To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies.”

May 1 is International Workers Day, or “May Day,” – a time when millions of people take part in global protests in austerity against poor working conditions. These protests have escalated to riots in the past, resulting in violence between police officers and civilians, as well as vandalism across cities.

In Montreal, May Day will be taking place virtually amid the pandemic – protesters are being invited to create banners and posters and share them online, calling for a change to the capitalist system.

With files from CTV News' Solarina Ho.