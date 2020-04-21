MONTREAL -- There are now 1,041 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 20,126.

That’s up 102 from the 939 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 807 from the 19,319 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,224 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, up 55 from the 1,169 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 201 are in intensive care, up three from the 198 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,970 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Tuesday, down one from the 2,971 reported Monday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday was 4,048, up 201 from the 3,847 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 9,348 confirmed cases, Montreal remains far and away the provincial region hardest hit by COVID-19; see a map breaking down the spread of COVID-19 by Quebec region here.

