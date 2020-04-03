MONREAL -- Quebec has now had 61 COVID-19 deaths amid the 6,101 confirmed cases in the province as of 1 p.m. Friday, the government announced.

That's up sharply from the 36 deaths and 5,518 cases that were reported 24 hours earlier.

Health authorities said not all of these additional deaths occurred in the last 24 hours; 20 were suspected COVID-19 deaths that were confirmed since yesterday.

One of the Quebecers whose death was newly reported was a person in their 30s whose condition was exacerbated due to obesity, said Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health.

There were 423 Quebecers being treated in a hospital for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon (up 58 from Wednesday); 122 of them are in intensive care (up 26 over the past 24 hours.)

Health authorities said 231 Quebecers who had been diagnosed for COVID-19 have now recovered.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that Quebec will be providing its longer-term COVID-19 projections - including potential deaths - on Tuesday, as Ontario did Friday; health authorities there forecast as many as 15,000 deaths in the province with the public-health orders there being followed and up to 100,000 if they are not.

Legault, Arruda and Health Minister Danielle McCann are giving the province's daily COVID-19 update in Quebec CIty.

Quebec continues to have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, which health authorities have said is a result of the province's spring break having started earlier than in other provinces, Quebec's increased numbers of people tested, and the fact that Quebec includes presumptive cases among its daily tally of confirmed ones.

Earlier Friday, Quebec announced that it is kicking in an additional $150 million to help small- and medium-sized businesses in the province that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault also announced he will be taking Saturday off; he will be replaced at the province's daily COVID-19 briefing by Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

