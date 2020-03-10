MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities have announced that one of the Quebecers who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 took the bus and metro to and from the South Shore and Montreal on Feb. 24 and March 6.

While they said that the risk of the patient infecting fellow passengers was low, they provided the patient's itinerary so that passengers who were on the same buses and metros and who have COVID-19 symptoms - coughing, fever and breathing difficulties - can contact 811 to see how to proceed.

Authorities say the patient took the Montreal metro on Feb. 24 and March 6, along the Orange Line between Berri and Champ-de-Mars stations, and the yellow line between Berri and Longueuil stations. The person also took the RTL 88 bus on March 6.

You can find the passenger's more detailed itinerary here under the "Surveillance cible" heading.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec detected since Monday, the province's director of public health announced Tuesday afternoon.

There remain four confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in the province, Dr. Horacio Arruda said at a press conference in Montreal.

This is a developing story that will be updated.