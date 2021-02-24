MONTREAL -- As vaccinations for COVID-19 are set to ramp up again, certain Montrealers can expect to roll up their sleeves in the coming days, with more groups to follow. Here’s what you need to know.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that residents born in 1936 or before (aged 85 and up) can start to be inoculated beginning next week.

So far, the vaccines have only been given to certain top-priority groups not determined by age, such as health-care workers, people in remote communities, and people in care homes. This is the first time the vaccines will be available to the general population.

Public health officials are starting with the most elderly in the general population. But there's one exception in Montreal: those who are 70 and older, and who are helping those 85 and older to get to their vaccine appointment, may get their own shot at the same time. Read on for more details.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

According to the province’s vaccine roll-out plan, the next group in line to get a vaccine are people aged 80 and older. The subsequent phase opens the door to those who are between the ages of 70 and 79.

The rest of the roll-out plan is as follows, in order:

• People 60 to 69 years of age;

• Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID 19;

• Adults under 60 years of age who do not have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and have contact with users;

• The rest of the adult population.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

The province said more details are forthcoming, and they'll announce when the next phase of the vaccine roll-out is beginning. Each group will hear in the news when it’s their turn.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

People can sign up to receive the vaccine when it’s their turn by visiting the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website or by calling 1-877-644-4545, beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The phone line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

Appointments are mandatory in order to receive a vaccine shot -- you cannot just show up.

However, the shots are free, and you do not need a Quebec health-care card to get one, though if you do have a card you must use it.

Even though the next phase is restricted only to people 85 and older, those who accompany people in that age group (a spouse, for example) can also receive the shot under certain conditions: that they are 70 years old or older and they provide care for their loved one three or more days per week.

There may be some flexibility to that requirement, based on Montreal health authorities' recent statements, so when making the appointment, it's worth checking first to see if a 70-plus helper will be eligible for a shot.

However, only one person who accompanies someone 85 and older can be eligible to receive the shot.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

Vaccinations have already started for front-line healthcare workers and residents in long-term care homes, as well as those in isolated communities.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Quebec started just over two months ago, with the first shot administered to an 89-year-old resident in the St-Antoine CHSLD.

As of Feb. 24, Quebec has administered a total of 376,910 doses. To date, just under 4 per cent of the province has been vaccinated.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The shots are being given out at mass vaccination centres set up across Montreal and the province.

For now, vaccinations will not be administered during home visits. People will have to visit a designated vaccination site to receive their shot.

Details are still being ironed out, but look at CTV Montreal's map to see the vaccination sites that we know about so far.

When making your appointment, the booking website or the person answering the booking phone line will use your postal code to determine which site is closest to you, or they may be able to book you at a site of your choice.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

If you have a medicare card, you will need it when you book your appointment and when you show up to receive the vaccine.

You should also bring a list of medications you take and discuss them with the healthcare provider.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

Mylène Drouin, regional director of Montreal Public Health, said Wednesday that the city will work with community organizations to help seniors with mobility issues get to their appointment if they require assistance.

No further details on this program have been released, but by calling the vaccine line at 1-877-644-4545 you'll be able to get more information when it's available.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

Health-care professionals will confirm the date of your second dose of the vaccine after administering the first shot.

Quebec public health officials have said that provincial advisors have recommended a prolonged COVID-19 vaccination schedule of up to 90 days between the first and second dose -- more than double what a national advisory committee recommended, though the committee later said it didn't object to Quebec's plan.

Quebec authorities said recently the early data suggests the single dose on its own is providing good protection, despite the second-dose delay.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

You can find information about the province’s vaccine plan by visiting the campaign website or by calling 1-877-644-4545.