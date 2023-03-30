Two people arrested for alleged death threats against Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois

Two people have been arrested for alleged death threats against Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois since the last election campaign, according to the co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire (QS).

Nadeau-Dubois made this revelation Thursday morning in a press scrum in the wake of the controversy between him and columnist Gilles Proulx.

He believes that the commentator's statements on Qub radio put his family's safety at risk.

He then illustrated his argument by revealing that he had been the victim of death threats and that two people had been arrested.

The QS parliamentary leader did not elaborate on what specifically happened. The Canadian Press has not confirmed the arrests.

