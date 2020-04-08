MONTREAL -- There are now 175 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases in Quebec has reached 10,031, the province’s public health officials announced Wednesday.

That's an increase of 25 from the 150 deaths reported Tuesday and up 691 from the 9,340 cases reported across the province 24 hours earlier.



There are 632 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals as of Wednesday afternoon, health authorities reported, up 49 from the 583 reported Monday; 181 of them are in intensive care, up 17 from the 164 reported the day before.



As of Wednesday, 827 people are confirmed to have recovered, according to government data.

Premier Francois Legault updated the province on the latest situation in his daily COVID-19 news briefing alongside Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda and Health Minister Danielle McCann.



MORE HELP FOR SENIORS

McCann spoke about new reinforcements for care in seniors’ facilities to help the population most at risk of serious complications and fatalities from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Legault said 89 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 in the province are people 70 year older and over.

The province has hired some 500 former nurses, said McCann, and will add staffing to long-term care facilities, redeploying many health workers from hospitals into those residences for seniors.

The hiring of new nurses will allow health care officials to create teams dedicated by establishment and by unit, therefore having the same people intervening with elderly by establishment and unit.

“It’s going to make all the difference,” said McCann.

Officials will begin COVID-19 screening systematically in those places where the elderly live and are vulnerable, said McCann.



Staff will also be equipped with protective gear to help prevent the spread of the virus.



On the same topic, Legault also spoke about the need to keep the elderly who live at home safe and healthy. They should stay home at all times if possible, and anyone who delivers food to them should not stay and visit. Everyone must stay two metres away at all times, he said.



"Don’t start chatting, you can do that over the phone," he said.



GET USED TO PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Legault spoke optimistically about the projections released on Tuesday, saying Quebec will see better results the more we follow the guidelines. He told Quebecers to “get used to” the two-metre guidelines, even after businesses begin to re-open.

“Let’s not stop -- we started very well, let’s keep going the right way,” he said.



Even in the most pessimistic of projections, the province would need 1,000 beds and ventilators.

“If it’s necessary, we have it, we have that capacity,” Legault said.

Legault said he’s hopeful the province will be able to see the gradual end of the economic pause sooner than later, but said it’s important not to see a resurgence in cases when that happens.

“April showers bring May flowers,” Legault said.

The premier said physical distancing guidelines will be difficult in daycares and schools, as well as during rush hour commuting, so Legault said he’s considering those issues and is asking employers to see how we could be more flexible with schedules to avoid rush hour and with child care issues.

