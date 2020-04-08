MONTREAL -- The man accused of seriously injuring a security guard at a Walmart in Sherbrooke over the weekend was released on bail on Wednesday.

The crown didn’t oppose the release of Nacime Kouddar, who’s been detained since Monday after being charged on four counts: criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and hit and run.

Release on bail, subject to several conditions, was also granted when information came to light about what really happened outside the store on Saturday afternoon.

Police initially said that Kouddar was frustrated when a security guard told him only one person per vehicle was allowed in the store at a time due to physical distancing measures amid the COVID-19 virus. Police said Kouddar struck the guard, Philippe Jean, with his car, and that the man was dragged over the hood for several metres.

But Kouddar’s defence lawyer, Kim Dingman, said she obtained a surveillance video from the store’s parking lot––evidence that had not yet been filed in court. She chose not to disclose the contents of the video as it could be used in a possible trial.

According to the Sherbrooke daily La Tribune, the video shows the security guard chasing the accused's car, jumping onto the hood and knocking on the windshield.

Jean is still hospitalized with serious head injuries. A crowdfunding campaign that surpassed $100,000 in support was interrupted on Tuesday when reports of conflicting events emerged.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published April 8, 2020.