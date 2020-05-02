MONTREAL -- Parking lots at several Montreal parks will be closed as part of the city's efforts to contain COVID-19.

The following parks will be affected:

La Fontaine Park

Maisonneuve Park

Jarry Park

Frederic-Back Park

Ile-de-la-Visitation Nature Park

The closures will take place as of May 3.

In a statement, the city said the closures are aimed at “promoting the maintenance of physical distancing rules in public places.”

The city said while most Montrealers are respecting the rules, city parks were heavily visited on Saturday due to the warm weather.

“Any gathering in a park remains prohibited. Non-essential travel is strongly discouraged and, as such, we invite people to visit the parks near their residence.”