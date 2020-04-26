MONTREAL -- Public health officials in Quebec announced that 69 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 1,515.

The total number of cases in the province is now at 24,107, up 840 from Saturday.

There are now 1,518 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the province, which is an increase of nine patients.

The number of those in intensive care dropped by two Sunday, bringing the total to 215.