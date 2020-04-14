MONTREAL -- Saying that all hands on deck are needd right now to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec's seniors' residences, Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that the province is easing restrictions on visiting those facilities.

As of Thursday, a single pre-existing primary caregiver - to be identified by administrators at individual CHSLDs, Quebec's long-term care residences for seniors - will be allowed to visit and care for a patient residing in one of the residences.

No one else other than those identified caregivers, CHSLD employees and healthcare workers will be allowed access to the seniors' homes, many of which have been sites of outbreaks and deaths related to COVID-19.

Legault also called on Quebecers who may not be accredited health-care workers but who have medical or health-care training to offer up their services at CHSLDs.

Legault said the province's CHSLD system is short about 1,250 employees, due to various reasons, including those who have contracted COVID-19, or who are afraid of getting it.

There are now 435 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 14,248.

That’s up 75 from the 360 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 691 from the 13,557 announced a day earlier.

There are 936 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, up 57 from the 879 reported Monday; of those in a hospital, 230 are in intensive care, up only four from the 226 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,394 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Tuesday, down 251 from the 2,645 reported a day earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday was 2,146 up 164 from the 1,982 recoveries reported Monday.

