MONTREAL -- Permit counters across Montreal will be partially reopening by appointment as of Monday, following the Quebec government’s decision last week to reopen the province’s construction sector as of May 11.

As a non-essential service, the counters have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To accomodate the reopening of the construction sector, counters will resume some of their activities between May 4 and May 11, depending on the borough.

Specifically, counters will be reopening for people and contractors who have to finish building residential units before July 31, and for all permits – modifications, renewals, and grants – including civil engineering construction permits, as of May 11.

Accès Montréal offices are still closed for the time being.

People who would like to make appointments are being asked to do so by calling 311.

Extra sanitary measures in line with public health will be put in place at the counters, and people who are sick are being asked not to show up.