MONTREAL -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Les Aliments Cargill meat processing plant in Chambly will cause the temporary closure of the Monteregie plant about 30 kilometres south of Montreal.

At least 64 workers were diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, said Roxane Larouche, spokesperson for the Quebec office of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents 500 plant workers.

In an interview with The Canadian Press Sunday morning in front of the factory, Larouche said that the factory nurse sent 171 workers home last week as a preventive measure. Of these, 30 have already been diagnosed with the virus.

The UFCW spokesperson emphasized that there has been good cooperation between the employer and the union, as well as with the Monteregie public health authorities.

Several measures had been previously put forward in the hope of avoiding such a scenario, such as the wearing of glasses, a visor and masks by the employees on the production line, as well as the installation of Plexiglas where possible.

Employees' arrival and departure times were also shifted between the different shifts, according to Larouche.

Larouche believes that the contamination of Cargill employees in Chambly could be explained by the presence of members of the same families employed by the factory or of workers who live in the same place.

Les Aliments Cargill will close its Chambly plant as of Wednesday in order to test all its workers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to Larouche. She said the plant will reopen when there are enough workers to operate it, who are not affected by COVID-19.

All union members will receive their wages during this forced break, according to the UFCW.

The Canadian Press has not yet managed to reach an employer spokesperson at the time of this writing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.