MONTREAL -- For the first time in two months of near-daily COVID-19 press briefings, Quebec Premier Francois Legault and his health officials met reporters wearing face masks.

It was not a random occurrence; on Tuesday Legault said he "strongly recommends" that Quebecers wear face masks when they are out in public - but he stopped short of making it mandatory.

Legault said frequent hand washing and maintaining a physical distance of two metres remain the most effective ways to avoid contracting COVID-19, but said face masks can provide an added benefit of limiting the spread of the virus.

Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, said that while wearing masks in public is, for now, but a strong recommendation, he said it is not out of the question that it could yet become an obligatory public health order.

Legault said the province's recommendation comes at a time when schools and stores outside of Montreal are reopening - and, as of May 25, in Montreal, too - and more people are out in public as the province gradually eases its confinement orders.

There are now 3,131 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 39,225.

That’s up 118 from the 3,013 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 756 from the 38,469 announced a day earlier.

Of those 118 newly reported deaths, 113 are in the Montreal region.

There are 1841 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, up only three from the 1.838 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 186 are in intensive care, down seven from the 193 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,544 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Tuesday, down 468 from the 2,012 reported Monday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday was 10,056, up 353 from the 9,703 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 19,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Montreal remains the hardest hit area of the province; you can find a regional breakdown of COVID-19 in Quebec here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.