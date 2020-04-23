MONTREAL -- Quebec’s National Assembly is going virtual.

Though most parliamentary business has been adjourned until May 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, four virtual parliamentary committee sessions will be held to allow MNAs to meet with certain members of the executive.

It’s a first in the province’s history.

“In these times of crisis, the National Assembly is innovating by holding this first virtual democratic exercise,” said National Assembly President François Paradis, adding that it will allow parliamentarians to be held accountable for government action.

The first session is scheduled for April 24 at 3 p.m., where the economy and labour committee will meet to hear from those ministers.

The rest of the sessions will be scheduled the week of April 27, when the health minister, education minister and municipal affairs and housing minister will be heard in committees.

These sessions will be broadcast live on the National Assembly Channel and on the National Assembly website.