MONTREAL -- Montreal declared a local state of emergency at 4 p.m. on Friday at the request of Quebec public health officials.

Mayor Valerie Plante said the decision to declare the emergency was to give the city more power to enact special measures aimed at dealing with Montreal's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plante called the declaration "an important step" in the city's fight against COVID-19.

"The most vulnerable in our society need us," Plante said. "Several day centres have had to close and the number of places in shelters has been reduced, leaving hundreds of homeless people without food, no place to rest, no protection."

In an earlier statement, provincial health officials said that under section 42 of Quebec's Civil Protection Act, a local state of emergency would allow Montreal to "quickly adopt measures to reduce the risks of COVID-19 outbreaks among homeless people."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault had said earlier Friday that discussions between the province and the city about a possible state of emergency were ongoing.

Last week, the province declared a public health emergency to be able to deploy extraordinary measures to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Plante also confirmed Friday that the city of Monteral is not locked down or under quarantine. She said that should such steps be taken, they will be done in an orderly fashion and in conjunction with the province and public health officials.

This is a developing story that will be updated.