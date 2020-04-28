QUEBEC CITY -- The worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Quebec City region continues to be at the CHSLD Jeffery Hale, which has now had 27 deaths within its walls.

“The CHSLD was the scene of the first outbreak and continues to be the most worrying in the territory,” said the director of public health in the capital region, Dr. Francois Desbiens.

As of Tuesday, 84 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. All six floors of the building were affected and almost 65 per cent of residents contracted the disease.

The CHSLD shelters a particularly vulnerable clientele: seniors in palliative care, others who wander and some suffering from Alzheimer's. It has been difficult to enforce physical distance rules and hygiene to people with cognitive disorders.

The preventive measures have however been increased to the maximum, said the director of public health.

In addition, 65 employees have been infected and 46 employees are currently in isolation, which means that a hundred of its regular employees are absent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.