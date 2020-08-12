MONTREAL -- In the past two days, Montreal public health authorities say that 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and one person has died due to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Island of Montreal has accounted for 29,317 positive tests, which is 48 per cent of the 60,813 in Quebec. Of the 5,709 deaths recorded due to the virus, 3,461 (60 per cent) were reported on the island.



There are currently 32 public retirement and long-term care homes with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, one less than reported on Monday.

The island's eastern health and social services centre had the highest increase in cases with 25 new cases (9,087 total), followed by the west with 15 more (3,922 total), and the centre-west with 13 more (4,545 total).

The north (7,281 total) and south central (3,791) both added 10 cases in the past 48 hours.