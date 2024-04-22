Montreal company providing fruit to office solution for a healthy snack

It seems more companies are looking for new ways to keep their employees happy.

"Studies will show that a dollar invested in your employee's health is always paid back by a factor of 100 to 325 per cent," said Fruit O Bureau president and founder Martin Goyette.

A new Leger poll has found that one in four Quebec companies want employees to spend more time in the office, with many of the businesses saying they've implemented work-life balance measures.

Goyette says employees want to feel appreciated, and his business is on a mission to make that happen by offering a healthy and sweet workplace snack.

In fact, many Montreal companies have signed up for Fruit O Bureau's subscription service.

"We have about 350 clients, some ordering weekly baskets to the office, some daily," he said.

One of those clients is the Montreal-based tech company Workleap.

"We are in the business of employee experience," said Workleap manager Lucy Shih. "So for us, it makes sense that we invest in our employees along the way/"

It's this same philosophy Goyette tries to bring to his own business.

"We make sure that everybody likes what they're doing. They take a lot of pride in what they're doing and that makes me proud," he said.

Fruit O Bureau buys local produce when possible, but in the colder months, Goyette heads down south to choose the fruit directly from the farmers.

The hands on approach is another way Goyette ensures his business aligns with happy workers.

"That gives us an opportunity to make sure that they're actually working with great products and that they have good work conditions for the employees," said Goyette.

He's also making sure his business has a positive impact on the planet. With food waste a growing concern globally, Goyette works hard to find a use for everything he buys, and that includes donating to charity and composting fruit that is no longer edible.

His next environmental mission is to upgrade to electric vehicles.

"The objective is to have a 100 per cent electric fleet by 2028," he said.