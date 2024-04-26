Man charged with murder in death of 78-year-old woman near Quebec City

A 33-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in her 70s in Montmagny, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that Éric Cantin appeared in court on Thursday evening. He could possibly return to court on Friday.

Cantin was arrested earlier in the day following the discovery by police of the body of a 78-year-old woman in a Collin Avenue residence in the morning.

The link between the suspect, a Montmagny resident, and the victim was not specified by the SQ.

The investigation was continuing Thursday evening.

The mobile unit of the SQ's Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale was called to the scene for scene analysis.