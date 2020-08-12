Advertisement
Quebec reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases for third day in a row, one new death
People wear face masks as they walk through the newly reopened Marche Bonsecours in Montreal, Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. The Quebec government has made the wearing of masks and face coverings mandatory in all public spaces as of July 18 and increased the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors to 250 people as of August 3.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Health authorities in Quebec announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 60,813.
There are now 5,709 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec -- one of which occured in the past 24 hours, and 11 others from more than a week ago that were recorded late, officials say. Ten of the 11 deaths recorded late occured over the spring in Place Kensington, a private senior's residence in Westmount that currently has no active cases of COVID-19, public health authorities said.
A change to the data platform health officials use generated disparities between data prior to July 26, affecting both cases and the numbers of deaths.
"The differences observed are a reflection of improvements made to data processing," the government noted, adding that the data has been updated retroactively.
Wednesday is the third day in a row Quebec has reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period -- 98 new cases were recorded on Monday, and 91 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 53,270 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 135 from the number reported on Tuesday.
There are 151 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, which is the same number as the one reported on Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 20 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the total reported 24 hours earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 11,649 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 2,545 from the 9,104 it completed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).
