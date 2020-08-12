MONTREAL -- Health authorities in Quebec announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 60,813.

There are now 5,709 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec -- one of which occured in the past 24 hours, and 11 others from more than a week ago that were recorded late, officials say. Ten of the 11 deaths recorded late occured over the spring in Place Kensington, a private senior's residence in Westmount that currently has no active cases of COVID-19, public health authorities said.

A change to the data platform health officials use generated disparities between data prior to July 26, affecting both cases and the numbers of deaths.

"The differences observed are a reflection of improvements made to data processing," the government noted, adding that the data has been updated retroactively.

Wednesday is the third day in a row Quebec has reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period -- 98 new cases were recorded on Monday, and 91 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 53,270 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 135 from the number reported on Tuesday.

There are 151 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, which is the same number as the one reported on Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 20 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the total reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 11,649 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 2,545 from the 9,104 it completed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).





This is a breaking news story that will be updated.