Taylor Swift dons Montreal designer's dress in 'Fortnight' video

A pair of Montreal designers' work has now been viewed over 41 million times.

Taylor Swift dons a Victorian throwback black gown in her latest music video, 'Fortnight', designed by UNTTLD duo Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques. The black-and-white moody video was released on April 20 and features Post Malone.

The dress has been described as a Victorian mourning dress, which was a popular style during Queen Victoria's reign after the monarch began wearing them following the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861.

UNTTLD was established in 2011 and boasts a collection of avant garde and classic looks in muted tones.



Their designs are sold at various retailers, including Simons, Neiman Marcus and Saks.

'Fortnight' is the lead single from Swift's new album - The Tortured Poets Department.



