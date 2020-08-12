MONTREAL -- An organization promoting young people's rights says young people are largely forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regroupement des organisms communautaire autonomes jeunesse du Québec (ROCAJQ), is, however, pleased that elected officials are aware of the problem.

On International Youth Day, Wednesday, the ROCAJQ announced that a record number of elected officials from several levels of government agreed to sign the Declaration of Youth Commitment.

In doing this, elected officials commit to listening to young people more and giving them more room in the public space.

Premier Francois Legault's parliamentary secretary for the youth, Samuel Poulin and Liberal opposition leader Dominique Anglade signed the document, among others.

According to ROCAJQ communications manager Jean-Michel Coderre Proulx, this is good news for young people, who have been largely forgotten since the arrival of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Proulx believes that decision-makers have taken for granted that young people were living this pandemic under favourable conditions, "when this is not the case," he said.

Like other generations, young people find this period "very difficult," especially in terms of mental health, said Proulx.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.