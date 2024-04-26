MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Three vehicles set on fire in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after three vehicles were burned outside of a garage in the Saint-Hubert area. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News) Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after three vehicles were burned outside of a garage in the Saint-Hubert area. (Xavier Duranleau, CTV News)
    Three vehicles were set on fire in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough on Thursday night.

    No one was injured, but police have launched an investigation.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) say the vehicle fire broke out at around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on Chemin Chambly.

    The SPAL had few details on Friday morning, but indicated that "events (lead them) to believe that the fire was arson in nature."

    The flames caused no injuries, nor did they damage the nearby business.

    A security perimeter was set up to allow analysis of the scene.

    As of Friday morning, Longueuil police had not reported any arrests in connection with the incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2024. 

