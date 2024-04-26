Three vehicles set on fire in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough

Three vehicles were set on fire in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough on Thursday night.

No one was injured, but police have launched an investigation.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say the vehicle fire broke out at around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on Chemin Chambly.

The SPAL had few details on Friday morning, but indicated that "events (lead them) to believe that the fire was arson in nature."

The flames caused no injuries, nor did they damage the nearby business.

A security perimeter was set up to allow analysis of the scene.

As of Friday morning, Longueuil police had not reported any arrests in connection with the incident.