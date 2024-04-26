MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman transported to hospital in critical condition after fire in Montreal's Ste. Marie neighbourhood

    A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday night after a fire broke out in a downtown Montreal apartment building.

    A 911 call at 8:30 p.m. reported that a fire had broken out on the corner of Fullum and Hochelaga streets in the St. Marie neighbourhood.

    A 67-year-old woman was found unconscious on the scene and transported to the hospital.

    Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier confirmed on Friday morning that her condition has since improved, and her life is not in danger.

    The fire was quickly controlled, and no apartments or buildings were evacuated.

    There were no other injuries.

    Gauthier said investigators from the SPVM's arson squad will go to the scene on Friday to determine the causes of the fire.

    Police said it appears to be accidental. 

