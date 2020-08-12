QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec government announced Wednesday that is implementing an exceptional measure and is purchasing an emergency computer equipment reserve that includes 30,000 devices.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said he wants to support the school network to ensure access to computer equipment for all students in Quebec.

This initiative represents an investment of $18.9 million, and aims to ensure that all students in Quebec can have access to quality distance education, regardless of the situation.

The equipment will be primarily intended for secondary four and five students who do not have appropriate access to the tools, or who are considered at risk or vulnerable to having an alternate schedule affect their behaviour and socialization.

The government's priorities also include students with disabilities or learning difficulties.

Roberge indicated that this initiative follows $150 million made available to school service centres last June to provide schools with tablets and laptops.

To date, the network has acquired around 200,000 devices in preparation for the start of the school year. Orders will continue over the next few weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.