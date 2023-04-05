Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.

A 911 call around 8 a.m. prompted police to respond to Place de la Malicorne near Nantaise Avenue, where they found a woman in her 50s who was deceased.

"For the moment, there is not any traces of violence on the body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Police remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.