Parks Canada trashes pilot project, reinstalls garbage cans along Lachine Canal
Those strolling along the Lachine Canal in Montreal looking for a place to toss an empty chip bag will again be able to count on a classic trash can.
Parks Canada said on Thursday that it was ending its pilot project and reinstalling waste cans along the Lachine Canal Historic Site.
The federal agency said the four-week period of no trash cans "taught it a lot."
"The situation on site was monitored daily by employees, who collected waste from the entire site and compared the situation between different sectors," Parks Canada said in a news release. "Although the cleanliness of the canal was deemed satisfactory and similar to other areas in the first few weeks following the implementation of the pilot project, Parks Canada has taken note of the comments received and will proceed with the reinstallation of the waste garbage cans."
Parks Canada decided to remove the cans in April after noticing overflowing garbage cans because of household and construction waste, the agency said.
It also wanted to encourage "residents to be aware of the amount of waste generated that is destined for landfill sites."
Some residents complained about the idea, arguing it would make trash more visible, particularly with the approaching picnic season.
Parks Canada said it would continue to monitor waste management along the canal and install new types of collection bins at strategic points along the canal.
"As this project draws to a close, Parks Canada will learn from it and apply it to its future operations on the site and in its communications with the public," the agency said.
