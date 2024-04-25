Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms

A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.

Miriam Jarjour said in an interview Thursday that she and her brother identified their father's body after receiving proof from the Canadian government.

Faraj Jarjour, 68, died on March 22 in Varadero, Cuba, and when they went to identify the father of two, a Russian man about 20 years younger -- who looked nothing like him -- was in the casket.

The family is still waiting for more details about how and when his body will be brought back to Canada.

"We're not happy up until now … we don't know when my father's body will arrive. I haven't had a funeral for my father. We're not sleeping well," said Miriam. "We just went on a little vacation but the vacation was a catastrophe."

It has been a tiring, devastating, and long ordeal that has really taken a toll on her mother.

She also confirmed that the Cuban government has refunded the family the $10,000 they paid to repatriate their father. "We're not well. The money means nothing for us because of what happened," Miriam said.

On Wednesday, the Cuban foreign minister apologized to the family on social media.

"Cuban authorities investigate to clarify the incident. I conveyed heartfelt condolences & apologies to relatives and friends of the deceased."

Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly called it an "unimaginable situation" on social media, adding that, "Canada will continue to help the Jarjour family until this situation is resolved."