BROSSARD -- Eyeglasses and a baseball cap were among the personal items strewn on the ground after a fatal daytime shooting outside a Brossard gym on Wednesday.

A man was shot in the parking lot outside the World Gym on Taschereau Blvd. west of Highway 10. A 911 call was placed at 11:30 a.m. about the shooting.

The victim was shot at least once and declared dead several hours later by Surete du Quebec officers, who have taken over the investigation from Longueuil police.

The victim is reportedly a member of the Hells Angels. DQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin would only confirm that police are investigating the possibility that the attack was linked to organized crime. She also noted that a burned-out vehicle was discovered nearby.

Police set up a large perimeter in the parking lot of the shopping centre, meaning as many as 100 cars were off-limits to drivers as police scoured the scene along with a K-9 unit.





Many cars are inside the police perimeter, so drivers are unable to access them (image: Scott Prouse / CTV Montreal)

