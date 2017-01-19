CTV Montreal News - Local Breaking News | Weather | Sports | Entertainment | Opinion

Editor's Picks



subscribe to news 2015

Connect with CTV News Montreal

More News


CTV National News



CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL



OPINION


Leaders


CULTURE


Extended


TRENDING


Lifestyle


Sports


Mutsumi's Book Club

POLITICS IN QUEBEC


Weather warning in effect

No watches or warnings in effect.
CTV Montreal - Weather Ad - Honda - Brought to you


CTV News Video Network

Talkback MTL Feb 2014

Bell Let's Talk

honda ski team 2017

Don't Miss

LA COUPE OUTLINE
Listen Live CJAD

MOST POPULAR

Shopico.ca

subscribe to news 2015


Advertisement



What's On

  • 19:00 CTV Movie: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (CTV)
  • 22:00 Conviction (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Gotham (CTV)
  • 21:00 Lucifer (CTV)
  • 22:00 Quantico (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 21:00 This Is Us (CTV)
  • 22:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Cardinal (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 Grey's Anatomy (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:30 Powerless (CTV)
  • 21:00 How To Get Away With Murder (CTV)
  • 22:00 Training Day (CTV)
    • View full schedule _