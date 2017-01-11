Featured Video
TRUMP'S INAUGURATION
More News
- After six years, dismantling of abandoned ship finally underway 1
- Protesters block horse at anti-caleche rally
- Canada's Alex Harvey wins 15-km race at cross-country ski World Cup
- Survivor of the Armenian genocide dies in Montreal 1
- Suspect sought in LaSalle stabbing
- Woman in hospital after being struck by train
- Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
- Elderly man fatally hit by car in NDG
- Couillard insists REM will proceed despite negative environmental review 1
- Canadiens use power play to defeat the Devils
- Promises, pomp, protests as Donald Trump sworn in 16
CTV National News
- Trump and Trudeau talk trade and arrange next step: Spicer 2
- Trump accuses media of lying about crowd size 2
- Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide 20
- Trump's inaugural cake a knock-off of Obama's, celebrity baker says
CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL
Weather warning in effect
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
- Suspect sought in LaSalle stabbing
- Montreal hosts protest in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
- Postscript: I can't forgive Trudeau for this language gaffe
- After six years, dismantling of abandoned ship finally underway
- Protesters block horse at anti-caleche rally
- Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
- Woman in hospital after being struck by train
Advertisement
What's On
- 22:00 Saving Hope (CTV)
- 22:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Gotham (CTV)
- 21:00 Lucifer (CTV)
- 22:00 Quantico (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
- 21:00 This Is Us (CTV)
- 22:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
- 19:00 Howie Mandel: A Bell Let's Talk Day Special (CTV)
- 20:00 Blindspot (CTV)
- 21:00 Code Black (CTV)
- 22:00 Cardinal (CTV)