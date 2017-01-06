Featured Video
More News
- Two Canadians among victims of Mexican nightclub shooting 1
- PQ leader would adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if elected in 2018 1
- Bail hearing for Brossard man accused of assaulting officers during summons
- Home damaged in Laval fire
- Coroner's report calls string of suicides in indigenous community "avoidable" 2
- Local church tries expanding its flock using technology 1
- SQ arrest man in connection with death of woman from St-Lin-Laurentides
- 6,500 Quebecers expected to die from smoking in 2017
- CAQ files complaint over alleged PQ misspending
- Thieves steal thousands of dollars in wine from Vaudreuil-Dorion SAQ
- Several cars damaged in possible arson at Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership
CTV National News
- Canadians among dead in Mexico nightclub shooting 1
- Ont. police cancel Amber Alert for 15-year-old girl 2
- Ethics watchdog to investigate PM's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter 2
- Canadiens' Guy Lafleur no fan of legalizing pot
CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL
- Parti Quebecois battles over language at national council meeting
- PQ draws fire over allegations staffers draw salaries from public funds
- Ouellet to hold off on Bloc leadership decision until February
- PQ wants more diversity in membership
- PQ MNA Ouellet touted as possible frontrunner for Bloc Quebecois leadership
Weather warning in effect
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
- AZUR trains to be pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system
- Two Canadians among victims of Mexican nightclub shooting
- Bail hearing for Brossard man accused of assaulting officers during summons
- Home damaged in Laval fire
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial
- Local church tries expanding its flock using technology
- Guy Lafleur just says no to legalized marijuana
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States
Advertisement
What's On
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Gotham (CTV)
- 21:00 Lucifer (CTV)
- 22:00 Conviction (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
- 21:00 This Is Us (CTV)
- 22:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Blindspot (CTV)
- 21:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
- 22:00 Match Game (CTV)
- 19:00 Grey's Anatomy (CTV)
- 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:30 The Goldbergs (CTV)
- 21:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 21:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 22:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Grimm (CTV)
- 21:00 Shark Tank (CTV)
- 22:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)