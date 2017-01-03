CTV Montreal News - Local Breaking News | Weather | Sports | Entertainment | Opinion

Editor's Picks



subscribe to news 2015

Connect with CTV News Montreal

More News


CTV National News



CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL



OPINION


Leaders


CULTURE


Extended


TRENDING


Lifestyle


Sports


Mutsumi's Book Club

POLITICS IN QUEBEC


Weather warning in effect

No watches or warnings in effect.
CTV Montreal - Weather Ad - Honda - Brought to you


CTV News Video Network

Talkback MTL Feb 2014
honda ski team 2017
LA COUPE OUTLINE

Don't Miss

Listen Live CJAD

MOST POPULAR

Shopico.ca

subscribe to news 2015

LIVE on CTVNews.ca

U.S. President Obama denounces campus sex assaults
  • Tuesday, Jan. 10: U.S. President Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT
  • Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States


Advertisement



What's On

  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (2016) (CTV)
  • 22:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 21:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
  • 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Blindspot (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Match Game (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:30 The Goldbergs (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Grimm
  • 21:00 Shark Tank (CTV)
  • 22:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)
    • View full schedule _