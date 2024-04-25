Here are the weekend road closures
Drivers hoping to take to the roads in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of some major road closures that may lead to headaches and frantic glances at the Waze app.
Notable closures on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge, Papineau/Leblanc Bridge and certain roads in Montreal will lead to traffic stress and are to be planned around.
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge / Highway 40
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 40 eastbound between exit 35 (St-Charles Avenue) in Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Anciens-Combattants Boulevard entrance in Senneville.
As a result, the following will be default closures as of 11 p.m.:
- In the Highway 30 / 40 interchange, the Highway 40 east ramp.
- The Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and Chenaux Road entrances.
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge closing from April 26 to 28, 2024.
Also note:
- Both westbound lanes on the bridge will remain open.
- All Highway 30 eastbound tolls will be suspended at the Serge-Marcil Bridge.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge / Highway 19
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge in both directions.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge closing for April 26-28, 2024.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:
- The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
- The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances for Highway 19 south.
The Ville-Marie Expressway (Route 136)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound, the Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Berri Street exit (6)
Viger tunnel exit closing.
Samuel-De Champlain Bridge (A-10/R-132 interchange)
- In Brossard, one of two lanes will be closed on the ramp leading from Route-132 east / Marie-Victor Boulevard to Highway 10 east (towards Sherbrooke), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard
- In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), one of four lanes will be closed on Gaétan-Laberge Blvd. eastbound, at the height of the REM overpass (Marc-Cantin street sector), from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 4 p.m.
Atwater Avenue
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Atwater Avenue northbound will be closed between Sainte-Catherine Street west and Maisonneuve Boulevard west from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.
REM (Réseau express métropolitain)
- On Saturday, April 27, REM service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.
Highway 40 (Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland)
- Starting on Saturday, April 27, eastbound pavement reconstruction work will begin on the Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland. Some traffic obstructions are to be expected. Partial or complete evening or night closures will be required.
Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) at Mirabel
- As of April 29, work to replace lighting systems will resume on Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50), in Mirabel, between Route 117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Street, and in the Laurentians Highway (A-15) interchange.
- Complete closures resulting in major detours, especially for heavy goods vehicles and workers at the Montreal-Mirabel International Airport, will be carried out during the night to limit the impact on traffic flow.
Highway 20 (du Souvenir) - Sources interchange at Pointe-Claire
- On-ramp repair work at the Sources interchange on Highway 20 (du Souvenir) in Pointe-Claire, resumed on April 8. The work will continue until the end of 2024.
Laviolette Bridge / Highway 55 (Trois-Rivieres)
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., two of four lanes will be closed on the bridge meaning one lane will be open in each direction.
All work may be cancelled or modified due to weather conditions or operational constraints. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network restrictions.
