Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse

    Students from two kindergarten classes, escorted outside by their teachers Amy Johnston and Wendy Sheridan, stare toward the sky with their specially-made glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc, Mich. The paper plates, which help provide further safety for their eyes, were added on and decorated by each student in their classrooms as a project leading up to the big day. (Jake May,The Flint Journal)
    MONTREAL -

    Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.

    The 28 cases reported as of April 17 include inflammation of the cornea, dry eyes and solar retinopathy, which is a permanent burn to the retina.

    The path of totality -- where the sun is completely covered by the moon, resulting in a period of darkness -- crossed through the regions of Montreal, Monteregie, Estrie, Centre-du-Quebec, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

    In anticipation of the astronomical event, officials advised people to wear certified eclipse glasses to prevent eye damage when looking directly at the sun, and Quebec's Health Department set up a system to monitor for eye injuries, in collaboration with the province's order of optometrists.

    The province says that since the data was collected voluntarily by optometrists, there may be delays in reporting and the 28 cases might understate the true number.

    The Health Department says it is still studying the impact of the eclipse on emergency-room visits.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

    Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

