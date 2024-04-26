PWHL: Montreal to play home games at Place Bell during playoffs

The Montreal squad of the Professional Women's Hockey League announced Friday that it will play all its playoff games at Place Bell in Laval.

The club led by head coach Kori Cheverie confirmed its spot in the playoffs on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over New York. Currently in second place, they could play up to six games in Laval.

Montreal has two games left to play in regular season and could finish in any of the top four positions in the standings. The team plays Ottawa on Saturday and Boston seven days later.

Place Bell has a capacity of 10,172. It hosted the team four times during the regular season, two of which were sold out.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2024.

