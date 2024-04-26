MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Objects found outside residential building were not dynamite sticks: Montreal police

    Montreal police send in the bomb squad after reports of dynamite found on the sidewalk (CTV News) Montreal police send in the bomb squad after reports of dynamite found on the sidewalk (CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police deployed a bomb squad and ordered an evacuation of certain buildings in an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after a resident claimed to have found sticks of dynamite.

    Police were called at around 1:40 p.m. to a residential building on d'Orleans Avenue, near St-Joseph Boulevard, in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

    But after the bomb squad used a robot to examine the unknown objects, they appeared to be a set of batteries, police later clarified. There was no threat to the public.

    A large perimeter was set up in the area and several streets were closed, but they reopened to the public shortly before 5 p.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high

    The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News