Objects found outside residential building were not dynamite sticks: Montreal police

Montreal police deployed a bomb squad and ordered an evacuation of certain buildings in an east-end neighbourhood Friday afternoon after a resident claimed to have found sticks of dynamite.

Police were called at around 1:40 p.m. to a residential building on d'Orleans Avenue, near St-Joseph Boulevard, in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

But after the bomb squad used a robot to examine the unknown objects, they appeared to be a set of batteries, police later clarified. There was no threat to the public.

A large perimeter was set up in the area and several streets were closed, but they reopened to the public shortly before 5 p.m.