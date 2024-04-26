Cars to go extinct at Parc Safari, wildlife park to use electric trucks

Engines will no longer be roaring alongside the animals at Parc Safari.

After more than 50 years, the Hemmingford, Que. wildlife park is going car-free for the 2024 season, instead offering visitors rides on electric trucks in its famous Safari Adventure site.

Nine electric Lion trucks, inspired by African safaris, will let visitors get up close and personal with some 300 animals. The transition hopes to offer a more "authentic experience," the park said in a news release.

"Visitors will now have the opportunity to discover the majesty of the wilderness without the noise, vibration, and pollution," it said.

Until now, visitors have driven through the Safari Adventure site in cars, though the park has gradually introduced safari trucks over the past two years.

The park said this new approach will get the "public closer to the wonders of the wild through more intimate encounters and unique sensory experiences such as feeding the animals."

It will also offer an educational component, where guides will share information and anecdotes. Trucks can accommodate up to 50 passengers at a time and are wheelchair accessible, the park said.

Park Safari opens for its 52nd season on May 17.