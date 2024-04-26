MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Truck driver dies in workplace accident at Port of Montreal

    An investigation is underway after a worker died at the Port of Montreal (CTV News) An investigation is underway after a worker died at the Port of Montreal (CTV News)
    Share

    Officials with Quebec's workplace safety board were sent to the Port of Montreal on Friday after a truck driver was killed on the job.

    A spokesperson for the port told Noovo Info that authorities were informed at around 2 p.m. of an incident at the Viau terminal.

    Two CNESST inspectors were dispatched to the site in the afternoon to gather information about the circumstances of this event. 

    Montreal police were also called in to assist also on site.

    With files from Noovo Info

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News