Truck driver dies in workplace accident at Port of Montreal

Officials with Quebec's workplace safety board were sent to the Port of Montreal on Friday after a truck driver was killed on the job.

A spokesperson for the port told Noovo Info that authorities were informed at around 2 p.m. of an incident at the Viau terminal.

Two CNESST inspectors were dispatched to the site in the afternoon to gather information about the circumstances of this event.

Montreal police were also called in to assist also on site.

With files from Noovo Info