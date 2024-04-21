MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Protesters demand Lachine Hospital intensive care unit reopen

    

    Staff and community members gathered on Saturday to protest outside of the Lachine Hospital, saying an intensive care unit is desperately needed.

    The hospital's ICU was shut down at the end of 2020 for a major renovation and expansion project.

    The new facility will include an ICU, but it won't be complete until 2027.

    The protesters say that the wait is far too long and that the government is not keeping its promise to keep the hospital fully functional.

    Quebec's national assembly voted in favour of this in 2007 and again in 2023. 

