Cancer groups call on Sante Quebec to appoint a cancer officer

    Health Minister Christian Dubé participates in a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the National Assembly. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Health Minister Christian Dubé participates in a press conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the National Assembly. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    With the number of Quebecers diagnosed with cancer on the rise, several groups dedicated to the fight against cancer are urging the provincial government to set up an action plan with measurable objectives and dedicated funding.

    The Quebec Cancer Foundation, the Cancer Research Society, Leucan and PROCURE unveiled their brief on Friday morning, entitled "Cancer won't wait: the future Santé Québec agency must act!"

    According to estimates by the Quebec Cancer Foundation, by 2023, a total of 67,548 Quebecers will have been diagnosed with cancer, or 185 new cases a day. This number has been rising for several years, and the trend is likely to continue, particularly in view of the aging of the population, according to a joint press release.

    The foundation estimates that last year, 22,500 people died of cancer in the province, or 62 deaths a day.

    The groups are reiterating their request from last October for a costed action plan to fight cancer. On Friday, they made eight clear recommendations for the Legault government to act as quickly as possible.

    First, they are calling on him to appoint a vice-president responsible for the cancer file within the future Santé Québec agency.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2024.

