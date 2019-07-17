

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Very hot and uncomfortably humid weather will move into Montreal and the surrounding area this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special alert Wednesday telling people to get prepared as daytime high temperatures may hit 33°C in Montreal on Friday and stay hot for several days afterwards.

With the humidity it will feel more like 41°C Friday and it will stay hot and muggy for several more days.

It may get up to 35° C in Gatineau on Friday but that region is not part of this weather bulletin.

During hot spells authorities advise people to drink plenty of water, to stay indoors in cool locations, and to reduce physical activity.

The Montreal public health department has a plan it can enact for extreme heat waves and it has yet to do that this summer.

In the event of a heat emergency, pools will be open longer, people without air conditioning at home will be encouraged to visit buildings where the climate is controlled, and health workers will expect to deal with more calls than usual.

Last year more than 60 people died during one heat wave in Montreal, most of them over the age of 65 and with a chronic illness.