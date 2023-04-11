More than 10,000 Quebecers still in the dark 6 days after ice storm

Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines.

Around 13,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remained power-less as of 6:30 a.m. Most of them (roughly 10,000) are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in the Outatouais and Montérégie regions.

Hydro-Quebec said Monday it had returned power to 95 per cent of the more than 1.1 million users affected last week.

But the utility warned that some complex cases could take longer to resolve, to the chagrin of many families stuck in the dark for nearly a week.

The April 5 ice storm also had fatal consequences; one man was killed in Quebec and another in Ontario after they were struck by falling branches.

Another Quebec man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his garage during the blackout.

According to the ambulance service Urgences-Sante, over 100 people in the Montreal and Laval areas were taken to hospital for monoxide poisoning in the wake of the storm.