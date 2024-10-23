Vehicle goes up in flames in Montreal's Anjou borough

A vehicle was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning in Montreal's Anjou borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 12:25 a.m. about a vehicle on fire in an outdoor parking lot behind a residential building on des Roseraies Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but the vehicle sustained immense damage.

"At least one incendiary object and traces of accelerant were found, and these elements lead us to believe that it could be arson," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

The vehicle has been towed for expert examination, and the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.