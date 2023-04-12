Extended power outages raise questions about resilience of Quebec's power grid
As some Quebecers remained in the dark Wednesday a week after an ice storm struck the province, energy experts said the lengthy outages raised questions about the resilience of the province's electrical grid.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hydro-Québec said fewer than 1,700 customers were without power across the province, down from more than 3,000 earlier in the day. The number has been steadily dropping since the April 5 storm knocked out power to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses — almost a quarter of all customers.
François Bouffard, an electrical engineering professor at McGill University, said that as Quebec becomes increasingly reliant on electricity, the province's utility and its municipalities need to think seriously about how to strengthen the grid — and who will pay for those measures.
“Resilience, in terms of energy, is becoming a real problem that as a society we need to sit down and think about very strategically,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Many of the longest-lasting outages occurred in suburbs in the western part of Montreal island. Bouffard said that in those areas hydro poles are often located in people’s backyards.
“It's very hard, you can't really go there with trucks, so everything has to be done manually, with linesmen going into backyards with ladders," he said. "That obviously stretches the restoration time."
As well, Hydro-Québec has a preventive maintenance backlog, but tree-pruning operations haven't kept pace with the growth of vegetation along power lines.
The issue of preventive maintenance was highlighted in a December report by Quebec's auditor general, which also found that Quebec was seeing more power outages and those outages were lasting longer.
Éloïse Edom, a research associate at the Institut de l’énergie Trottier at the Polytechnique Montréal engineering school, said the extended outages are partly a function of Quebec's geography and climate. "But it's a trend we see across North America, that electrical infrastructure is aging," she said in an interview Wednesday.
Like many other utilities, Hydro-Québec has cut back on preventive maintenance to save money, she said.
"There is a lack of resilience in the sense that these storms, they're not surprises. We don't know when they will happen, but we know that with climate change, they're going to happen more and more often, with greater severity," she said. "We have to put in place strategies to be able to react quickly and rapidly return to normal."
Hydro-Québec should reinforce lines and poles with new materials, she said, and should bury lines in dense urban areas, as well as around places like health-care facilities.
Bouffard also sees burying more lines as part of the solution, but he said there are significant costs for the energy utility, as well as for homeowners who will have to connect to those new underground lines.
“On one hand, if you do have an outage and it’s underground, the outage tends to be longer to repair, because you’ve got to dig somewhere, but on the other hand, the frequency of outages will be decreased quite substantially," he said. "Burying the distribution lines, especially in highly populated areas, would definitely be the way to go."
André Cantin, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, said the storm, which developed over Ontario, hit Quebec harder due to the geography of the St. Lawrence Valley and persistent northeast winds.
Storms like last Wednesday's are rare, he said, adding that the 20 to 30 millimetres of freezing rain that fell in the Montreal region is something typically seen once every 15 to 20 years.
Hydro spokeswoman Caroline Des Rosiers said the utility has increased its budget for tree pruning, but she said the company has to strike a balance because people who live near the power lines don't want to lose their trees.
Between 10 and 15 per cent of the utility's 120,000-kilometre network is underground, she said, though in Montreal, about 50 per cent of the lines are buried.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said steps need to be taken to make the city — and its power system — more resilient and that the outages show the need for the Quebec government to provide more funding to cities to help them adapt to climate change.
"We've heard a lot of opinions about burying lines — it's a possibly, but I think we have to look at it even more broadly, and once everyone is reconnected across Quebec and, of course, in Montreal, this post-mortem, this discussion, will be all the more relevant," Plante told reporters Wednesday.
Hydro expects to reconnect all customers who lost power during the storm by the end of Wednesday, and Des Rosiers said the utility will look at what can be learned from the storm.
"We will take the time to analyze and assess how things were done, what happened and what can be done," she said. "But it's a bit too early to take away any lessons right now, since we're still in the thick of it. We believe it's the last day, but we're still in it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Girl Guides of Canada increase cookie box price by 20 per cent, blame inflation
The Girl Guides of Canada has announced it will be raising its iconic Classic Chocolate and Vanilla Sandwich cookies by 20 per cent, due to the rising costs of baking and shipping.
A new chapter of the Bible written 1,750 years ago has been unearthed by researchers
A new chapter of the Gospel of Matthew has been found using UV light, researchers say.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
opinion | As is tradition with the Sussexes, they are doing it their way: royal expert
It was the news that King Charles III, coronation organizers, and royal watchers had been waiting for: Would Prince Harry attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6? So, will this speed up any hopes of a reconciliation?
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Massive fire destroys several $2 million houses under construction in Vaughan, Ont.
A massive fire has destroyed about 20 houses that are under construction in Vaughan, Ont.
-
Toronto sets new temperature high, expected to break Thursday, Friday heat records
It’s not summer yet, but Toronto felt more like June than April on Wednesday as the temperature soared to a record high.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
London
-
Helicopter crash in Middlesex County
OPP in Middlesex County are on scene of a helicopter crash.
-
Could temperatures this week break records?
It’s hot and sunny in the Forest city this week.
-
9-1-1 calls about a man with a ‘rifle’ lead to an arrest
Multiple 9-1-1 calls were made to London, Ont. police after a man was allegedly seen with a rifle downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
Big Nickel Road remains closed following a crash caused by impaired driver, Sudbury police say
Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a suspected impaired driver on Big Nickel Road that has closed the road in both directions.
-
One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Southern Ont. man facing multiple charges in the north after a series of incidents last week
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began Friday in Blind River.
Calgary
-
Body found in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Man shot on Calgary Transit bus suffers life-threatening injuries
Calgary police are investigating a shooting on a city bus on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Richard Mantha, suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers, appears in Calgary court
A man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is due back before a judge on Friday as his case makes its way through the courts.
Kitchener
-
Udo Haan makes first appearance before Ontario Review Board
Two months after he was found not criminally responsible in the murder of his wife, and subsequent explosion that levelled their Kitchener home, Udo Haan made his first appearance before the Ontario Review Board, the body that will decide his future.
-
Memorial ride Saturday for slain OPP officer Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and community members will hit the road Saturday in a memorial ride for OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala. He was shot and killed on Dec. 27 while on duty west of Hagersville, Ont.
-
'It will be a good battle': Kitchener Rangers prepare to take on rival London Knights
The Kitchener Rangers are gearing up to hit the road for round two of the OHL playoffs in London, Ont.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s free birth control program puts some women at danger: SWAN Vancouver.
Free coverage of prescription birth control in B.C. is putting some women in danger, advocates for immigrant sex workers in Vancouver warn.
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
-
Ad asks $550/month in rent for a single top bunk in Vancouver
An online ad aimed at University of British Columbia students is offering a top bunk for rent for $550 per month and the bottom for $620.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Edmonton store has sold 'thousands and thousands' of bottles of Prime, the expensive hydration drink
A hydration drink made by a pair of internet celebrities that is mainly popular among teenagers is 'selling out like crazy' in Edmonton.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in the death of Cree councillor in northern Alta.
The Driftpile Cree Nation in northern Alberta is grieving the loss of councillor and community leader Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr., who was found dead on Monday.
Windsor
-
At least 512 people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex
A new report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex is on the rise, highlighting the need for expanded healthcare initiatives to address the issue.
-
Patio season kicks off in Windsor
The last few years have been trying for the hospitality industry but optimism is afoot with the beginning of patio season.
-
Chatham-Kent police assist FBI in international child luring investigation
Chatham-Kent police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an online child luring investigation after a local child was identified as a victim.
Regina
-
'It was an honour': Connor Bedard reflects on 3 seasons with Regina Pats
All eyes in the hockey world have been on Regina for the past few months for one reason: Connor Bedard.
-
'It feels like yesterday': Vigil marks 7 years since disappearance of Mekayla Bali
It has been seven years since 16-year-old Mekayla Bali vanished from her hometown of Yorkton, Sask.
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Ottawa
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2023
Approximately 100 higher-end luxury SUVs and pickup trucks have been stolen in Ottawa each month so far this year.
-
Ottawa city council votes against giving tax grant to proposed airport hotel
Ottawa city council has voted against giving a tax break to a proposed hotel project at the Ottawa International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.
-
'We take it as our life's task': Five years after Humboldt Bus Crash family continues to promote Organ donation
Every year Toby and Bernadine Boulet continue to spread the message of organ donation and registry after their son Logan Boulet died in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
-
32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.