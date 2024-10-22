MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time

    The Quebec government is considering abolishing daylight savings time and is launching an online consultation to determine the public's appetite for it.
    The Quebec government says it wants to hear from Quebecers about the possibility of scrapping the twice-yearly time change.

    Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the time change has a number of negative health effects, especially on children and teenagers.

    The minister is announcing a public consultation that will last until Dec. 1, and says the government could then table legislation to abolish the practice, but he didn't say whether the province would prefer to scrap daylight time or make it permanent.

    Most Canadians are set to turn their clocks back an hour early on the morning of Nov. 3, and will set them forward again on March 9, 2025.

    Ontario passed legislation in 2020 to permanently stay on daylight time, but the bill was contingent on Quebec and New York state also making the move.

    Jolin-Barrette says Quebec will make its own decision, and isn't bound by the choices of its neighbours.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024. 

